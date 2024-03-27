PETA Condemns Dog Chasing Incident During IPL Match Between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

Animal rights group PETA condemned the treatment of a dog that entered the field during an Indian Premier League match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. A video circulating online shows security personnel and others chasing the dog. Some are seen kicking the animal.

PETA called the incident "reprehensible" and "unsportsmanlike," saying the dog was likely lost and afraid. The organization urged stadium authorities to adopt humane methods for removing animals from the field and called for penalties for those involved.

"The dog might have felt compelled to react in self-defence due to the repeated kicking by every individual [it] encountered, including a police officer, and being punched and knocked down by a man, as depicted in the video," read the NGO's statement, as quoted by PTI.

"Stadium authorities must immediately adopt humane methods of dealing with such situations," the NGO demanded. "Furthermore, we call upon both the stadium and police authorities to take cognisance of this video, ensuring that such deplorable actions by members of the public, stadium staff, and law enforcement officials are prevented from occurring in the future," PETA added in the statement.

Watch Video Here:

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident, with some calling it "insensitive" and a reflection of a poor attitude towards animals. Others expressed concern for the dog's safety.

Varun Dhawan was also left upset after a ground staff mercilessly kicked a stray dog who came inside the ground during the match. Taking to Instagram, the actor re-shared the video in the Stories section and wrote, ''wtf a dog isn't a football. Also, the dog isn't biting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way.

Read Also | Varun Dhawan Loses Cool on IPL Ground Staff for Kicking Stray Dog During MI vs GT Match

The viral video was shared by an Instagram page named Street Dogs of Bombay, and even penned down a long note along with the post. ''A helpless dog was seen being kicked and chased relentlessly, highlighting the unfortunate reality of animal abuse that often goes unchecked. What makes this situation even more disheartening is the reaction of some spectators, who not only witnessed this cruelty but also found it amusing, as evidenced by their laughter and sharing of such videos with emojis,'' reads a portion of the caption.