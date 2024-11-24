Phil Salt Sold To Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) For 11.50 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt became one of the most expensive buys at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) securing his services for a massive ₹11.50 crore. Phil Salt, with a base price of ₹2 crore, attracted intense interest from several franchises, including his former team Kolkata Knight Riders. Salt’s big-hitting ability and his proficiency in playing spin made him one of the most sought-after players in this year’s auction.

Salt, who made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals in 2023, impressed with 218 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 153.85. Later with KKR he was a key member of their title winning team last year. His fearless batting style and ability to accelerate against both pace and spin caught the attention of franchises. In the international arena, Salt has been a consistent performer for England in white-ball cricket. His experience in high-pressure games makes him a valuable player for RCB.

Salt made his international debut for England in July 2021. Born in Wales, he moved in his youth to Barbados and then to England. Salt was part of the England team that won the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He made history after scoring two consecutive centuries in T20Is against West Indies.

