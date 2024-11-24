Piyush Chawla Remains Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite a long and accomplished career in the Indian Premier League, Chawla failed to attract any bids from franchises.

Chawla, who has represented several teams, including Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians, has claimed 192 wickets in 192 IPL matches. He is just eight wickets shy of becoming the second player to take 200 wickets in IPL history.

Throughout his career, Chawla has maintained an economy rate of 7.96, with his best bowling figures being 4/17. Despite not having a five-wicket haul in the tournament, his two four-wicket performances have highlighted his ability to impact matches. His most recent season with Mumbai Indians in 2023 was particularly strong, as he claimed 22 wickets, proving his value as a dependable spinner.