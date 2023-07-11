Plan was really simple, just bowl according to situation: Deepti Sharma after win over Bangladesh 

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 11 : India's star spinner Deepti Sharma said that her plan was simple as she just wanted to bowl according to the situation after Bangladesh restricted India for a mere total of 95/8 in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

After Women in Blue's batting collapsed in the first innings, Shafali Verma's three wickets in the last over turned the game in India's way, helping visitors clinch a thrilling 8-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

India defended their lowest total against Bangladesh to clinch a thriller as Shafali Verma picked up three wickets and gave away just one run in the final over. Shafali and Deepti Sharma starred with the ball for India as they claimed three wickets respectively.

"I really enjoyed this kind of track and it was helpful to the spinners. My plan was really simple and just bowl according to the situation, bowl more dot balls. We told everyone to keep calm and think about our process. Whatever we do, we have to do with confidence. Everyone did well as a team and whenever I get the opportunity with the bat, I want to do well," Deepti Sharma said in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, before Shafali Verma produced a superb final over with the match still in doubt, Deepti Sharma and Minnu Mani spun a web around Bangladesh, taking a combined five wickets between them.

India avoided embarrassment after scoring 95 for 8, their lowest T20I total against Bangladesh.

With a prudent 55-ball 38 during the chase, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana nearly caused India to lose the match, but he was removed in the last over with his team needing ten runs off eight balls.

Shafali then finished the game by taking three wickets in the final over, which also included a run-out.

In total, 35 overs of spin were bowled in the game—the joint-second most in a women's T20I—and spinners claimed 16 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor