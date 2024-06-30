PM Modi Dials Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid After India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory In Barbados

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on Sunday after their 7-run victory over South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. During the call, Modi congratulated captain Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership and lauded his impressive T20 career. He also commended Virat Kohli for his performance in the final and his overall contribution to Indian cricket. Modi paid tribute to Hardik Pandya for his crucial last over and praised Suryakumar Yadav for his pivotal catch of David Miller in the penultimate over.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to head coach Rahul Dravid, whose tenure concluded with this World Cup victory. Earlier, Modi had congratulated the team shortly after their historic win, thanking them on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians for not only securing the World Cup but also for winning the hearts of the nation. "Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 1.4 billion Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets, and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen," Modi said.

"This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side," the Prime Minister added.