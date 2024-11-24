Prasidh Krishna Sold to GT (Gujarat Titans) for INR 9.5 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 9.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Titans outbid Rajasthan Royals to secure the services of the 28-year-old bowler, who is set to make his much-anticipated return to the tournament.

Krishna began his IPL journey in 2017 with Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury replacement, impressing with 10 wickets in 7 matches in his debut season. While his subsequent seasons with KKR were less impactful, he bounced back in IPL 2021, taking 12 wickets and helping the team reach the final.

In the 2022 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals picked him for INR 10 crore, and he justified the price by claiming 19 wickets in 17 games. However, injuries kept him out of action in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

With his return to the league in 2025, Krishna will aim to strengthen Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack and re-establish himself as one of India’s premier fast bowlers.