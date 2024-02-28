Prime Minister Modi Reacts to Tendulkar's J&K Trip, Calls for 'Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged and responded to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's recent tweet praising the enchanting beauty of Jammu & Kashmir. Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, shared glimpses of their holiday in the scenic Indian Union Territory.

During their visit to snowy Gulmarg and other parts of Jammu & Kashmir, the Tendulkars explored various activities, from touring a Kashmir willow bat factory in Gulmarg to experiencing snowmobile rides. Tendulkar expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and the captivating memories created during their trip.

In a tweet, Tendulkar shared, "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip."

This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth:



One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia.



Two- the importance of ‘Make in India.’



Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat! https://t.co/YVUlRbb4av — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2024

Tendulkar's trip to Gulmarg included a visit to a cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area in South Kashmir and a stay at the Pine and Peak hotel in Pahalgham. He also engaged with soldiers at the Kaman Post near Aman Setu, playing cricket with them and locals on a road in Uri. During his visit, Tendulkar met with Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone, presenting him with a signed bat as a gesture of goodwill.