Prime Minister Modi Reacts to Tendulkar's J&K Trip, Calls for 'Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged and responded to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's recent tweet praising the enchanting beauty of Jammu & Kashmir. Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, shared glimpses of their holiday in the scenic Indian Union Territory.
During their visit to snowy Gulmarg and other parts of Jammu & Kashmir, the Tendulkars explored various activities, from touring a Kashmir willow bat factory in Gulmarg to experiencing snowmobile rides. Tendulkar expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and the captivating memories created during their trip.
In a tweet, Tendulkar shared, "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip."
Prime Minister Modi responded by retweeting Tendulkar's post and adding his own perspectives on Jammu & Kashmir. "This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two - the importance of 'Make in India.' Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!"
Tendulkar's trip to Gulmarg included a visit to a cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area in South Kashmir and a stay at the Pine and Peak hotel in Pahalgham. He also engaged with soldiers at the Kaman Post near Aman Setu, playing cricket with them and locals on a road in Uri. During his visit, Tendulkar met with Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone, presenting him with a signed bat as a gesture of goodwill.