Prithvi Shaw allegedly attacked after cricketer refuses to take a selfie

Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selfie for the second time with two people. The Mumbai Police issued a statement in this regard and said that a case has been registered against eight people. It is not clear where the incident took place.The incident happened on Wednesday night inside the Sahara Star Hotel's Mansion Club in Mumbai, according to reports Sana Gill and Shobit Thakur have been recognised as the accused.

Sana and Shobit asked Shaw for a selfie at the club, and the cricketer complied. The accused demanded another selfie after taking one, but Prithvi declined. The hotel manager then escorted the accused out of the building.As per reports, the accused waited for Shaw and his friend to leave the club. They stopped a car near the Jogeshwari Link Road Lotus gas station after following it on the assumption that Shaw was inside. With a baseball bat, the accused shattered the car's window.However, Shaw was not in the car and had already left for home in a different car. Shaw was in the news recently for being snubbed by the BCCI selectors for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, after he sat on the bench during the T20Is against New Zealand.He said himself that he wasn't expected a call back into the Indian team before the New Zealand series.