Prithvi Shaw continues explosive run in One Day Cup with another century, completes 3,000 List A runs

Durham [UK], August 14 : Indian batter continued his fine form in the One Day Cup in England with yet another century for Northamptonshire against Durham on Sunday.

Shaw mesmerized the fans in Chester-le-Sreet with an explosive knock of 125 in just 76 balls. His century had 15 fours and seven sixes and runs came at a strike rate of 164.47.

The Indian batter, who last featured in an international match in July 2021, reached his century in just 68 balls. He and Rob Keogh (42) helped their side chase down 199 runs in just 25.4 overs.

Earlier, Durham was bundled out for 198 in 43.2 overs after electing to bat first. Liam Trevaskis (37), skipper Alex Lees (34) and Jonathan Bushnell (32) were the main contributors with the bat for the home side. Luke Procter took (4/34) in his nine overs.

With this century, Shaw has also completed 3,000 List-A runs. In 57 matches, he has scored 3,056 runs at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 126.69. He has 10 centuries and 11 fifties in just 57 innings, with the best score of 244.

Earlier, Shaw slammed his highest List-A score, a knock of 244 runs in just 153 balls, helping his side Northamptonshire beat Somerset by 87 runs in the One Day Cup at Northampton on last Wednesday.

Shaw brought up his double hundred in just 129 balls after having reached his century in just 81 balls. Due to his knock, Northamptonshire reached 415/8 in 50 overs. Jack Brooks (3/75) and Danny Lamb (2/81) were the pick of the bowlers for Somerset. This score proved to be too much for Somerset, who were folded for 328 in 45.1 overs, with Andrew Umeed (77 in 67 balls, six fours and three sixes), Lewis Goldsworthy (47 in 62 balls, with four boundaries) and Curtis Campher (49 in 24 balls with eight fours and a six) being among the key contributors with the bat.

Shaw's 244 is the sixth-highest score in List-A cricket, with the highest score of 277 in 141 balls being smashed by Narayan Jagadeeshan of Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This is also Shaw's second List-A double hundred. He has the second-highest amount of double centuries. Rohit Sharma has the most List-A double tons, with a total of three, which have all come in 50-over international cricket, with his score of 264 being the highest-ever in international ODI cricket.

This is the second-best List-A score in England, with Alistair Brown with 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan (2002) being the highest.

The batter is the leading run-scorer in the One Day Cup with 429 runs in four innings at an average of 143.00 and a strike rate of above 152, with two centuries.

Another Indian player, the Test middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara is in the second position, with 329 runs at an average of 109.66 and a strike rate of 88.44, with two centuries and a fifty and the best score of 117*. He is representing Sussex.

Pujara's List-A record is also impressive as he stands at 5,583 runs in 122 matches and 120 innings at an average of 58.15, with 16 centuries and 33 fifties and a best score of 174.

