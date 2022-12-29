Prithvi Shaw responds with poetry after another snub from the selectors

Mumbai, Dec 29 Decisions taken by selectors in Indian cricket usually lead to controversies and every time a team is announced, it leads to heartache in some quarters and raises huge discussions among fans and experts.

With BCCI and the selectors rarely giving reasons for their decisions, players are usually left disappointed and frustrated.

On Wednesday when the BCCI announced the Indian men's teams for the T20I and ODI series against the visiting Sri Lanka in January, many big names like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were missing from the ODI squad while Rohit Sharma, Kohli and K.L Rahul were kept out of the T20I squad Rohit had suffered an injury during the Bangladesh tour.

Nowadays with both the BCCI and the selectors not entertaining questions on selection issues and rather making the announcements through press releases, the players too are not clear whether they were rested or dropped or why they were ignored.

Normally, players respond to being ignored or dropped by the selectors with angry retorts and criticism of the selection panel.

However, Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw responded to another snub by the selectors by posting some poetry on his Instagram account, expressing his disappointment through shayari.

It was an Instagram Reel that Shaw shared on his Story. It was a shayari (poetry) from Uzair Hijazi; "Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha" (Rough translation: The one I needed the most, someone got it for free).

Shaw has been in good form recently and has scored runs both at the domestic level and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He last played for India in a white-ball series in July 2021 in Sri Lanka and has been missing from Indian squads in all three formats.

The post got lot of attention with fans responding positively to the disappointment expressed by the star cricketer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor