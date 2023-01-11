Prithvi Shaw scores 2nd-highest individual score with 379-run knock for Mumbai

India opener Prithvi Shaw scored the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. The opener, resuming on an overnight score of 240, began the second day of Mumbai's game against Assam in ominous manner, scoring 139 runs off 99 balls before he was out for 379.

Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar back in December 1948, continues to hold the record for the highest Ranji Trophy score and the highest first-class score by an Indian batter. Shaw, however, has now moved up to No. 2 on both those lists.

On Wednesday, Shaw became the ninth batter to go past 350 in a Ranji innings, and went past Swapnil Gugale (351*), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359*), Vijay Merchant (359*), MV Sridhar (366) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377). Just when he seemed poised to hurtle past 400 and beyond, though, he was lbw to the leg spinner Riyan Parag in what turned out to be the last over before lunch.