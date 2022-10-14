Prithvi Shaw smashes 134 off 61 balls in SMAT, gives BCCI stern reminder

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw was at his brutal best after he smoked a fiery century under 50 balls. The youngster faced a total of 61 balls and, with the help of 13 fours and nine sixes, scored 134 runs at a strike rate of 219.67. It was his first ever triple digit score in T20 cricket. Shaw was on fire from the word go and added 41 runs for the first wicket with Aman Hakim Khan (15 runs from 7 balls) in 3.1 overs. After his departure, Prithvi joined hands with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42 from 30 balls) and the duo added 114 runs for the second wicket in just 10.1 overs.

Shaw completed his fifty from just 19 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes and then reached his maiden triple digit score in the shortest format from 46 balls. After Jaiswal also got out, Shaw partnered Sarfaraz Khan and added 51 more runs before his innings was brought to an end by Rajjakuddin Ahmed in the 18th over of the innings.