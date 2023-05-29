Prithvi Shaw thinks he’s a star, and no one can touch him, former India pacer makes shocking claim

Prithvi Shaw was considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, however, the Mumbai batter has had a drastic fall, and now Shubman Gill is considered the future of Indian Cricket due to his stellar performance across formats. Former India cricketer & Gill’s coach Karsan Ghavri feels the GT Opener has worked tirelessly on his batting, while Shaw has not worked one bit.

While Gill has gone on to become a pillar in the Indian team across all three formats, Shaw is struggling to even be a part of the national squad in any of the three formats. Launching a scathing attack on Shaw's attitude, Gill's childhood coach claimed that the Delhi Capitals opener thinks he is already a star and can't be touched by anyone. "They were in the same team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, right? Today where is Prithvi Shaw and where is Shubman Gill? They are in two different categories," Karsan Ghavri was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Shaw thinks he is a star and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over or the Test match or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out.Garvi, who coached Gill as an 11-year-old, said that to excel at the highest level, one requires discipline and temperament.s Shaw has struggled to show both of these traits, having put in fairly inconsistent performances, not just for India but also for his IPL franchise."You require discipline and a good temperament. You need to constantly work on yourself. You are required to occupy the crease, and if you do that, you are bound to get more runs," Ghavri said.