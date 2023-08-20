Prithvi Shaw to remain out of action for two months

Prithvi Shaw's stint with Northamptonshire started on a brilliant note, with the Indian opener hitting two big hundreds during the ongoing One-Day Cup in England.However, Shaw hurt his knee while fielding during the team's fixture against Durham on August 13. Subsequent scans have ruled the talented youngster out of the tournament.

According to recent reports, Prithvi Shaw has damaged his ACL and will have to remain on the sidelines for around two months. He is expected to return to India in a couple of weeks. The official statement released by Northamptonshire indicated that Shaw would meet a specialist in London on Friday. He will be under the guidance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He is likely to remain out of action for two months which rules him out of Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.