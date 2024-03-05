PSL 2024: Colin Munro Gives Heartwarming Hug to Ball Boy as He Takes Sensational Diving Catch Over the Fence (Watch Video)

Colin Munro's heartwarming gesture towards a ball-boy during the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi has earned him widespread acclaim. The Islamabad United batter's act of kindness towards the ball-boy garnered praise from fans, who applauded Munro for brightening the youngster's day with his touching gesture.

During the match, Munro was standing at backward square leg and missed a catch as the ball sailed over the boundary ropes for a six. The nearby ball-boy attempted to catch the ball but dropped it. Munro responded by embracing the ball-boy to lift his spirits. Later in the game, when the ball was hit over the boundary again, the same ball-boy executed a spectacular running catch. Munro, visibly delighted by the effort, rushed over to congratulate him, lifting the boy in appreciation.

About Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match

In the match, Islamabad United posted a formidable total of 196/4 in 20 overs, propelled by captain Shadab Khan's commanding knock of 80 off 51 deliveries. Agha Salman also contributed with a solid 37 off 25 balls. Saim Ayub stood out among the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers, claiming figures of 2/15 in two overs.

Peshawar Zalmi's innings got off to a disastrous start with the dismissal of their captain, Babar Azam, for a first-ball duck due to a run-out in the opening over. They found themselves in dire straits at 18-5 by the sixth over, seemingly out of contention. However, Aamer Jamal's brilliant innings of 87 off 49 deliveries provided some resistance. Despite his efforts, Zalmi managed only 167/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with limited support from the other batsmen.

Hunain Shah emerged as the standout bowler for Islamabad United, finishing with figures of 2/25, including a maiden, in four overs. Shadab Khan's all-round performance, contributing both with bat and ball, earned him the Player of the Match award, further cementing Islamabad United's dominance in the tournament.