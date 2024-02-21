PSL 2024: Fans tease Shoaib Malik’s third wife Sana Javed with Sania Mirza chants in Pakistan

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, supporting husband Shoaib Akhtar at a PSL match, had fans playfully chanting Sania Mirza's name to catch her attention. In a viral video, Sana was seen giving a tense glare in the audience ignoring the remarks and continued walking. Sania Mirza's family confirmed that the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik have separated, a day after Pakistani cricketer announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed. Their split marks the end of a high-profile union that had generated huge interest among sports lovers from the two countries."Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye.

Pakistan fans teasing Shoaib Malik's 3rd wife 'Sana Javed' by calling her "Sania Mirza"#PSL9pic.twitter.com/EXr0OQywvQ — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) February 20, 2024

However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the statement issued by Mirza's family." At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added. Last month, Malik and Javed shared pictures on their social media handles, announcing their wedding. Malik had been married to former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza since April 2010 and has a child, named Izhan Mirza Malik. As far as Malik is concerned, he showed his class with the bat, although the Kings lost to Mohammad Rizwan’s Sultans by 55 runs. The veteran raced to his half-century off 34 balls and kept the Kings in the hunt for victory in Multan. But after Abbas Afridi accounted for his wicket in the 14th over, things went downhill for the Kings. Malik scored 53 runs off 35 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes before getting out. The Kings finished their innings at 130 for 8 in 20 overs.

