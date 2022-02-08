PSL fans spark meme fest as Jason Roy slams 49-ball century ahead of IPL 2022 auction

England opener Jason Roy made a impressive start at Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 with a whirlwind maiden century that steered Quetta Gladiators to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg on Monday (February 7). Roy raced to his first 50 from 20 balls, while his second 50 came off 29 balls as the Gladiators achieved the 205-target with three balls to spare.This was the second-highest successful run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Roy’s brutal 57-ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes. The opener’s 116 was the first century by a Quetta Gladiators’ batter and 11th overall in the history of the event.Jason Roy's knock comes days before the much awaited IPL auction for which the England opener has enrolled himself at 2 crore base price. He was part of the Sunrisers setup but was release ahead of the mega auction. . Roy has played 13 matches in the IPL. Besides SRH, the Englishman has been a part of Gujarat Lions and Delhi Capitals franchises in the cash-rich league. While some fans praised Roy for his sensational century, others triggered a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

