Punjab Kings Captain for IPL 2025 To Be Announced on Bigg Boss 18

Punjab Kings are set to announce their captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The IPL side chose a unique way to announce their new captain and it will be done on January 12 episode on Bigg Boss 18.

Iyer, who was acquired for a massive Rs 26.75 crore, is the front-runner for the captaincy role. He previously led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title after a 10-year gap. Chahal, bought for Rs 18 crore, and uncapped batter Shashank Singh, retained for Rs 5.5 crore, are also key players in the team.

Iyer's first task under head coach Ricky Ponting will be to lead PBKS to the IPL playoffs after a 10-year absence. Additionally, PBKS are still chasing their maiden title, having reached the IPL 2014 final but falling short against Gautam Gambhir-led KKR.

Both Ponting and Iyer had previously worked together at Delhi Capitals. The Australian legend has once again expressed his desire to work with former KKR skipper. Speaking to Star Sports, Ponting said, "I wanted to work with Shreyas. I’ve worked with him before, and he’s a great guy and a great player. He’ll be an excellent leader for our team if we decide to go that route, which I’m pretty sure we will. Plus, he was the championship-winning captain last year. So, there are plenty of reasons to bring him to Punjab."