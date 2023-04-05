Punjab Kings clinch last over thriller as they defeat Rajasthan by 5 runs

Punjab Kings kept their cool to register a 5 wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a high scoring thriller. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers as the pacer clinched 4 wickets. Earlier, Top knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh guided Punjab Kings to 197/4 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.

Asked to bat first, PBKS got off to a great start with Prabhsimran smashing 60 off 34 balls. Later, Dhawan remained unbeaten at 86 off 56 balls with Jitesh Sharma playing a cameo knock of 27 off 16 balls. For RR, Jason Holder scalped two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one wicket each.