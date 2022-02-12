Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta to miss IPL 2022 mega auction

Bollywood star and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings Preity Zinta will miss the IPL 2022 mega auction. Preity informed her fans that she will be not be able travel to Bengaluru as she can’t travel from US back to India and leave her twins alone at home. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough had announced the birth of their twin children through surrogacy in November last year.

“This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones & travel to India.The last couple of days have been hectic discussing d auction & all things cricket with our team.I wanted to reach out to our fans & ask them if they hv any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback,” Preity informed in a Twitter post on Friday (February 11). Preity’s Punjab Kings will head into the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru with a purse of Rs 72 crore – the biggest among all the 10 teams – having retained only Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore) ahead of IPL 2022.

