Punjab Kings Won't Play at Mohali’s PCA Stadium This Season, Announce New Venue for Their IPL 2024 Home Games

Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced a significant change in their home ground for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Since the inception of IPL in 2008, the iconic Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali has been the fortress for PBKS. However, breaking tradition, the team has decided to shift their home games to the newly constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealing the schedule for the first two weeks of the tour. Punjab Kings are slated to play their opening match at the new Mullanpur Stadium on March 23 against the Delhi Capitals. This encounter is not only significant for being PBKS's first game at the new venue but also marks Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket after a near-fatal car crash.

In a statement released on Monday, Punjab Kings stated, "Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will shift to the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali." The Mullanpur Stadium, having hosted domestic matches for the past couple of years, boasts modern facilities, top-class infrastructure, and a seating capacity of 33,000 fans.

What sets the new stadium apart is its state-of-the-art herringbone drainage system, capable of clearing water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. The ground, constructed with sand instead of traditional soil, provides excellent stability despite its demanding maintenance. Additionally, the stadium features two international-standard dressing rooms with steam, sauna, and ice bath facilities, along with a world-class gym.

While the Mullanpur Stadium has yet to host an international game, it successfully held matches during last year's Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy and various Ranji Trophy matches over the last two years. The decision to move to Mullanpur is strategic, with the new venue being approximately 13 kilometers away from the traditional PCA Stadium in Mohali.

PBKS has a history of playing a few home games at alternative venues such as Dharamshala and Indore in previous seasons. However, this marked shift to Mullanpur reflects a bold move by the franchise as they aim to create a new chapter in the IPL, starting with the much-anticipated clash against the Delhi Capitals on March 23.