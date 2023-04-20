Punjab restrict RCB to 174, Virat Kohli continues his prolific form

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2023 05:18 PM

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli hit half-centuries, but Punjab Kings managed to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/4 in an IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Playing as captain for the first time since the 2021 season, Kohli got RCB off to a flying start, with Faf playing as a second fiddle.

However, Kohli dropped his intensity after the powerplay, as du Plessis took the attack to the PBKS bowlers.Harpreet Brar dismissed Virat Kohli (59) and Glenn Maxwell (0) off consecutive deliveries, while Nathan Ellis got the better of Faf (84). For the record, PBKS have won five of their last six games against RCB

