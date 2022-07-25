Quinton de Kock feels playing three formats will start to get tough on players

Leeds, July 25 South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock feels that it will be increasingly tough for players in future to feature in all three formats of the game. At the same time, he sounded confident about the future of One-day internationals (ODIs) despite many former cricketers casting doubt over its existence.

De Kock, who made a glittering unbeaten 92 before the third ODI against England at Headingley on Sunday was washed out, ended his Test career after last year's first Test against India at Centurion before going on paternity leave.

Since the ODI retirement of Ben Stokes, workload of players and hectic cricketing schedule have been the burning topics in the cricketing world.

"It's going to start being tough for players three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar. Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it (play all three formats), I am happy for them. But guys need to take decisions into their own hands. For me, I am happy where I am," said de Kock after the match.

De Kock also hoped that South Africa gets to play more 50-over cricket, and added that he wants to win an ODI World Cup for the Proteas, a chance for which will come in India next year. "I want to say we need to play more games but I don't see where. The (ODI) game is doing well for itself with the way players are going about it and from a batting and bowling competitiveness. There's a future for it and a lot of us still want to win 50-over World Cups. There's a lot to play for."

De Kock admitted that moving on from Test cricket hasn't freed up his calendar and desire to spend more time at home. After playing in South Africa's white-ball series against Bangladesh, de Kock went on to play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

He was on Proteas' duties for five T20Is in India and is now in England for the white-ball series. De Kock is scheduled to participate in The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) before coming back for South Africa's short tour to India and Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"It hasn't freed up my calendar at least not this year. I've been roped in to play a couple of leagues but that's my own consequence. I am happy to do it. It's still a sacrifice but I'm slowly getting to an age where I need to think about where I want to be in my career. As long as I can do it at my own pace then I am happy."

