R Ashwin Hits Sixth Test Hundred in 108 Balls on Day 1 of IND vs BAN 1st Test (Watch Video)

R. Ashwin scored his sixth Test century, guiding India to a strong position on the first day of the opening Test against Bangladesh at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, September 19. It was also his second consecutive hundred at Chepauk after his century against England in 2021, which was the last time India played a Test in Chennai.

With this century, Ashwin adds to his impressive list of Test hundreds which includes 124 against West Indies in Kolkata (2013), 118 against West Indies in Gros Islet (2016), 113 against West Indies in North Sound (2016), and 103 against West Indies in Mumbai (2011).

Ravichandran Ashwin, who came in to bat with India struggling at 144 for 6, reached his century off 108 balls. His innings featured 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. Ashwin was notably aggressive, including a memorable six off Shakib Al Hasan. Earlier, he brought up his fifty in just 58 balls.

Partnering with Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin steadied the innings. The duo played assertively against Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan. Despite a few close shaves where the ball narrowly missed the slips, Ashwin maintained a brisk scoring rate.

Ashwin and Jadeja’s partnership took India past the 300-run mark.