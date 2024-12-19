R Ashwin Returns to Chennai After Surprise Retirement from International Cricket, Father Embraces Him, Mother in Tears (Watch Video)

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's star all-rounder, returned to Chennai on Friday, a day after his unexpected announcement to retire from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Ashwin was greeted with a hero's welcome at Chennai's Madras International Meenambakkam Airport. Flanked by security, he requested privacy and declined to answer media queries before leaving for his residence.

At home, Ashwin was met with traditional music and heartfelt embraces. His father welcomed him with hugs and kisses, while his mother fought back tears. Neighbors and friends gathered to greet the cricketer, who also signed autographs before entering his home with his wife and daughters.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: People extend a warm welcome to cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as he arrives at his residence in Chennai, a day after announcing his retirement from International Cricket. pic.twitter.com/rUt5BFX3rA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the news at a press conference in Brisbane on Thursday, revealing Ashwin would return home and not travel to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test. Ashwin, 37, departs as India's second-highest wicket-taker across formats with 675 scalps.

Ashwin’s decision to retire mid-series surprised fans and teammates alike. Speaking to his team in a video shared by the BCCI, he expressed gratitude and reflected on his 13-year career.

“Honestly, it is easier to speak in the team huddle. Even though I’m not showing it, this is a very emotional moment for me,” Ashwin said.

He recounted witnessing the retirements of cricketing legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar during his first Australian tour in 2011-12. “Everybody’s time comes, and today is my time,” he added.

Ashwin said the friendships he built during his last few years in international cricket. “Every passing year, I’ve valued my teammates and these relationships more,” he said.

While Ashwin’s international career has concluded, he assured his teammates that his passion for cricket remains. “The cricketer in me might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never end,” he said.

Ashwin vowed to support the team from afar and promised to remain available. “If you need anything, I’m just a call away. Thank you so much once again,” he said, expressing gratitude to Sharma, Virat Kohli, and former teammate Gautam Gambhir.

Ashwin’s departure leaves a void in the Indian side as they prepare for the final two Tests of the series, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.