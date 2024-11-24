Rachin Ravindra Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for Rs 4 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

November 24, 2024

New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed batsman, who made a name for himself during the 2023 ODI World Cup, will return to the franchise after being retained through the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Ravindra had a standout World Cup campaign, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 578 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries. His stellar performances on Indian pitches during the tournament captured the attention of IPL teams, leading to his signing by Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 mini-auction.

In his debut IPL season, Ravindra scored 222 runs in 10 matches for Chennai, showcasing his adaptability in the T20 format. Recently, he continued to impress with his performances in a three-match Test series against India, where he was one of only two batsmen to score a century.

Despite interest from Punjab Kings, who raised the bid to ₹4 crore, Chennai opted to use their RTM to retain Ravindra, who is expected to play a key role in their middle order in IPL 2025.

