Rahul Dravid Appointed Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025

Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Dravid, who previously served as the Royals' captain and coach from 2011 to 2015, will begin his new role immediately.

The IPL franchise shared a photo of Dravid receiving his Pink jersey from Royals Sports Group CEO Jake Lush McCrum.

The 51-year-old Dravid, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest batters, began his coaching career with the Royals in 2014 as the team’s mentor. Since then, he has held significant roles with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the Indian Men’s U19 and Senior teams, guiding India to the top of the Test, ODI, and T20I rankings and leading them to victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Dravid shared his enthusiasm about rejoining the Royals. “I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that. A lot of hard work and deliberations from Manoj, Jake, Kumar and the team has gone into the progression that the franchise has made over the past few years. It's an exciting opportunity for us to take this team to the next level given the kind of talent and resources we have at our disposal and I'm looking forward to getting started,” Dravid said, as quoted by Rajasthan Royals.