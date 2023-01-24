Rahul Dravid terms IPL important for BCCI, states fit players will be allowed to play

India's head coach Rahul Dravid termed IPL as an important event for preparation for T20 World Cup 2024. He stated that BCCI has right to pull a player out from IPL matches if he is injured, while fit Indian players will be allowed to play in the tournament.Workload management is something that is a part and parcel of the game today. We keep reviewing these things. You will call the break we have given to some of our boys (Rohit, Virat, KL) in the T20 series as workload management," Dravid said in a pre-match presser. He added that injury management and workload management are two different things, and the team keep a balance between the two based on priority as they want big players available for the big tournaments.

The Indian coach added, "In terms of the IPL, the NCA and our medical team are constantly in touch with the franchises, and if there are any issues or injuries we connect with them. Unless the players are injured or there are other concerns then of course I think the BCCI has the right to pull them out. But if they are fit we do release them for the IPL because it’s an important tournament. It is a very big tournament for the BCCI, in terms of our preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup as well. It is important as it helps us assist the performances of our players in the specific T20 format." The Indian Cricket team is currently playing in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. India bagged the series 2-0 with a game to go and will look for a whitewash in Indore on Tuesday. India are implementing a rotation policy as part of workload management for senior players in an ODI World Cup year.