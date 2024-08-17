Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Hits Massive Six During BB vs MW Maharaja Trophy T20 Match (Watch Video)

Samit Dravid, son of former India head coach Rahul Dravid, showcased his batting potential by hitting a massive six in the Maharaja Trophy T20 match on Friday. Representing the Mysore Warriors, Samit played his second match in the Karnataka T20 league against the Bengaluru Blasters.

Samit came to the crease after the dismissal of SU Karthik in the fifth over. In the seventh over, facing Gneshwar Naveen, Samit seized the opportunity and launched a short-pitched delivery outside the off stump for a brilliant six down the ground, capturing the audience's attention. However, Naveen dismissed Samit on the very next ball, leaving the young batsman with seven runs off seven deliveries.

The rain-affected match saw the Warriors, led by Mayank Agarwal, post 182/6 in 18 overs. Despite Samit's early departure, Harshil Dharmani and Manoj Bhandage led the team to a competitive total. The Blasters chased down the 183-run target with five balls to spare, thanks to Bhuvan Raju's half-century.

Samit, signed by the Mysore Warriors for his base price of ₹50,000, had a similar performance in the team's first match against the Shivamogga Lions, scoring seven runs. The Warriors, currently third on the points table with a net run rate of -1, will face the Gulbarga Mystics in their next match on Sunday, August 18, in Bengaluru.