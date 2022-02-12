Rahul Tewatia sold to Gujarat Titans for 9 crores

Uncapped India all-rounder Rahul Tewatia Khan was acquired by Gujarat Titans for 9 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Rahul took place between a number of teams. Rahul Tewatia made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals as early as 2014.[4] Before the 2014 Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals bought Tewatia.

He also made his T20 debut representing Rajasthan Royals in the 2014 IPL. In February 2017, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab team for the 2017 Indian Premier League.In January 2018, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils now Delhi Capitals in the 2018 IPL auction. During the 2019 Indian Premier League, he also set the joint record for taking the most catches (4) by a non-wicket keeper in an IPL innings. In November 2019, before the 2020 Indian Premier League, he was traded to the Rajasthan Royals. In February 2021, he was named in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against England.