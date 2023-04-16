Rajasthan break jinx against Gujarat with a 3 wicket win

Sanji Samson and Shimron Hetmeyer played a blinder to give Rajasthan their fourth win of the season. The duo undid Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya's powerplay efforts. Rajasthan Royals had lost both Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and were able to score just four runs in the first three overs. However, Samson blasted 60 in 32 balls to bring RR right back in the chase. He first put up a 43-run stand off 34 balls for the third wicket with Devdutt Padikkal and then a 59-run stand that came in just 27 balls with Shimron Hetmyer for the fifth. Hetmyer has kept RR's chase alive after Samson fell to GT's debutant spinner from Afghanistan Noor Ahmad. RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, with the latter falling for a duck and it was seam that dominated the powerplay early on in the innings. RR restricted GT to 177/7 with David Miller providing the late push.