Rajasthan continue their prolific form as Sanju Samson and co register their 6th win

Sixth win in seven games, Rajasthan Royals continued their dominant performance by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs. . 145 was desperately under-par, but they started off with some of their familiar troubles. Kohli continued his overlong poor run of form, Maxwell fell early, Faf looked out of sorts and as has been the case with them, it was left to their middle-order to pull off something special.

Bangalore did make a change at the top-order and got Virat Kohli to open the batting. But that did not work in their favour. They lost 4 wickets in the first ten overs for just 58 runs! Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga did play a few lusty blows but it was all to late. Rajasthan have defended a par total and have come out on top comfortably. Batting woes for Bangalore continue and they have now lost two gams in a row, while Rajasthan have won their third consecutive game.