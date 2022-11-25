Rajasthan Royals call Rohan Kunnummal for trials before IPL auction

With less than a month to go for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 auction. Kerala batsman Rohan Kunnummal was called up for trials by multiple IPL teams. The Kerala opener told Sportstar that he had attended match simulation sessions with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the lead-up to the mini-auction, which will be held in Kochi on December 23.

Kunnummal said his senior Kerala teammate and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson had led him to the trials with Rajasthan.“I had attended trials with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan and Delhi Capitals. I had received calls for a couple of more trials, but I couldn’t attend them because of our State-team matches. I attended the three sessions during the break between the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group stage and knockouts.

“Sanju (Samson) bhai had taken a few of us for the trials at Rajasthan. I was able to perform well in the match simulations with RR and DC. Obviously, the selection at the auction isn’t in my hands and I am not thinking about it,” Kunnummal added.The 24-year-old has had a breakout run in 2022. Kunnummal slammed three centuries in consecutive innings for Kerala in the group stage of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season earlier this year. Rohan backed it up with a fourth ton in succession during his Duleep Trophy debut for South Zone in September. He was also recently named in the Indian A squad for the Test tour to Bangladesh that is scheduled to begin in Cox’s Bazaar on November 29.