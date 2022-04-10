Rajasthan Royals keep nerves to win by 3 runs against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul's men fell short by 3 runs at the Wankhede. It all started with Trent Boult removing the skipper for a golden duck followed by K Gowtham. The spinners also came to the party with Chahal picking his 150th IPL wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal then took four wickets to bring LSG down to their knees and that has left the batting side needing 34 to win off the last 12 balls. Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer smoked the Lucknow bowlers all across the park which made the difference at the end. Rajasthan Royals suffered a batting collapse losing three wickets in two overs after the powerplay. His partnership of 68 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin helped RR go past the 160-run mark. By virtue of this win Rajasthan climb to 6 points with 3 wins and 1 loss.