Rajasthan Royals keep play-off hopes alive with clinical win over Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals won by 9 wickets and jumped to the 3rd position of the points table after defeating KKR at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped the Rajasthan Royals restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a score of 149/8. After the end of the hosts' innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal just took the chase by the scruff of its neck and raced away to the fastest ever fifty in the history of the IPL.

Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders. Trent Boult struck twice, both thanks to a couple of brilliant catches from Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma, as they ensured that KKR scored just 37 runs in the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer powered their recovery in the middle overs with a 42-ball 57 but RR pulled it back once again at the death. Yuzvendra Chahal got the big wickets of Andre Russell and Iyer and in the process, went past Dwayne Bravo as the all-time highest wicket taker in the history of the IPL.