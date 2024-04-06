Rajasthan Royals Maintain Dominance with Fourth Straight Win in IPL 2024, Defeat RCB by 6 Wickets

Rajasthan Royals continued their dominant run in IPL 2024, crushing Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This victory propels them to the top of the points table.

Chasing a target of 184, Rajasthan wobbled early with the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. However, the explosive duo of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson steadied the ship and stitched together a match-winning partnership. Buttler, who had been out of touch in previous matches, silenced his critics with a magnificent century (100*). Captain Samson provided able support with a well-paced 69 (42 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes).

Earlier, Virat Kohli played a lone warrior innings for RCB, smashing a brilliant 113 runs to propel his team to a respectable total of 183/3 in their 20 overs. However, the Royals' bowling attack proved disciplined, restricting the rest of the Bengaluru batsmen.

This win marks Rajasthan's fourth consecutive victory in IPL 2024, showcasing their exceptional form. They are now the team to beat in the tournament.