Rajasthan Royals retain Devdutt Padikkal for IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals have retained Devdutt Padikkal. The Jaipur franchise had bought the left-handed batter for ₹7.75 crore in the mega auction. He scored 376 runs in 12 innings in the previous season. The finalist of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to release the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen and Navdeep Saini ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Padikkal has been in impressive touch in domestic cricket recently. As Karnataka opener he smacked a 62-ball 124 (unbeaten) against Maharashtra last month in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also finished the Maharaja T20 tournament with unbeaten scores of 96 and 56 in the qualifier and final.