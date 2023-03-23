Rajasthan Royals sign Sandeep Sharma as Prasidh Krishna's replacement

Sandeep Sharma was recently spotted at the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2023. After representing Punjab Kings the previous season, Sandeep went unsold at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December.Multiple franchises like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals were reportedly interested in signing him as a replacement for the upcoming season for the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

RR has been searching for a replacement for Krishna since then and it seems their hunt has been completed. RR was dealt a body blow ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL as the INR 10-crore signee, the tall pacer Prasidh Krishna was ruled out due to a stress fracture. Krishna, who was one of the important cogs in RR's wheels in the run to the final in 2022 has been out since the Zimbabwe series last year. Krishna then suffered a stress fracture during his rehab at the NCA and was ruled out for a few more months including the IPL.