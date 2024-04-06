Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Joins Elite 4,000-Run Club in IPL

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson achieved a significant milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL), crossing the 4,000-run mark during match number 19 of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Samson reached this landmark with his third run in the match, adding to his impressive record of over 150 IPL appearances.

Samson's achievement includes completing 4,000 IPL runs in his 156th match, maintaining an average just under 30 with a striking rate exceeding 135 in the tournament. His impressive tally comprises three centuries and 21 half-centuries. Among his contemporaries, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Faf du Plessis closely trails him with over 4,100 runs in the league.

Having been a stalwart of Rajasthan Royals' batting line-up for over six years, Samson remains the only player with more than 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL, solidifying his position as a key contributor to the team's success. Although he briefly represented Delhi Capitals (DC) during the RR ban years (2016 and 2017), Samson's loyalty and impact have been most pronounced with the Royals.

In IPL 2024, Samson made a spectacular start, delivering a match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants with an unbeaten 82 runs, marking his 20th fifty-plus score for the Royals in the IPL. His consistent contributions have cemented his status as the second-highest scorer with fifty-plus scores for RR in the IPL, showcasing his prowess and value to the team.