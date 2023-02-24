Rajasthan Royals Spinner Ajit Chandila's Life Ban Reduced To Seven Years

Former Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ajit Chandila, who was handed a life ban by the BCCI for his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal that rocked the Indian cricket, has been set free after it ban was reduced to seven years.

Chandila was one of three accused in the spot-fixing scandal. S Sreesanth and Ankit Chavan were the other two. Not only these three cricketers, BCCI also suspended Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings for two years after their officials were involved in alleged betting activities."The present matter arises out of Case Crime No 20/2013 dated 09.05.2013 registered with the Special Cell of Delhi Police against the Applicant on allegations of spot fixing in cricket matches of Indian Premier League ("IPL")," BCCI ombudsman Vineet Saran wrote in his order, reported by the Indian Express.

Pending inquiry, BCCI suspended the Applicant from all cricketing activities on 17.05.2013. Apart from the criminal proceedings initiated against the Applicant, Disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against him by BCCI. Accordingly, the Applicant's Representation dated 04.11.2019 is accepted and his prayer for granting him parity with Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan is allowed. The life ban imposed on him by Order of BCCI Disciplinary Committee dated 18.01.2016 is reduced to a period of seven (7) years from 18.01.2016," Saran added. As a result, Chandila’s ban period came to an on January 18 last month and Chandila will be free to get back to the field as well. In 2017, the Kerala High Court had lifted the life ban imposed on Sreesanth by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.