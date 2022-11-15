Rajasthan Royals to release R Ashwin after poor World Cup show?

Ravichandran Ashwin could go back in the auction pool as Rajasthan Royals are likely to release the ace spinner.While the rumour has been a hot topic of debate, the possibility of it happening can’t be denied as Ashwin has seen a decline in form in recent times. RR are already blessed with Yuzvendra Chahal who a quality addition to the team last season was. So it remains to be seen whether Ashwin dons new colours or not for the next season of IPL.

Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore by RR is also likely to be released by the last year's finalists. The IPL Retention window will officially close on Tuesday (November 15) at 5:00 PM IST as teams will have the luxury to retain their star players for the upcoming season.