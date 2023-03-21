Rajasthan Royals unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, March 21 unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. Calling their new threads the ‘Pink of 2023’, the inaugural IPL champs who finished runners-up in last season’s final made a great gesture by gifting their jerseys of the new lot to their groundsmen.

The Royals shared a 2-minute long unveiling video, paying tribute to their groundsmen, with skipper Sanju Samson thanking all those working behind the scenes to keep their home ground in top shape ahead of their return in IPL 2023.IPL is set to return with its home and away format, meaning the Royals will be playing in front of their home support after a long gap of 3 years. Royals who finished runners up last season will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture led by Sanju Samson.