Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Samson Powers Royals to a Strong Finish

Sanju Samson played a captain’s innings to help Rajasthan Royals post a score of 193/4 in the first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Both sides are missing a key pacer in Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals) and Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) and will hope to overcome the hurdle without too much fuss.

Sanju Samson's 82 not out and his 93-run stand with Riyan Parag, who made 43 off 29 balls.Yashasvi Jaiswal played a cameo of 24 off 12 balls at the top and Dhruv Jurel contributed a useful 12-ball 20* in the end. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful Lucknow bowler with a spell of 2/41. Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi took one wicket each.