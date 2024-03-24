Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Sandeep Sharma Guides Royals To a Convincing Win

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a dramatic collapse to lose by 20 runs against Rajasthan in Jaipur. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) started their chase on a disheartening note, as they witnessed the early departure of their top-order batsmen in rapid succession. The proficient bowling of Trent Boult proved formidable as he claimed the crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal, denting LSG’s early momentum. Adding to the setback, Burger managed to dismiss Badoni, further exacerbating the pressure.

Yuzvendra Chahal got the crucial wicket of Deepak Hooda (26) to break a dangerous stand. However, it was Sandeep Sharma who turned the game with a stunning display of bowling. Skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 82 as Rajasthan Royals managed to post a challenging total on the scoreboard - 193/4. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag also made a valuable 43-run contribution to set up the foundation of a big total. Rajasthan Royals lost their star openers Yashasi Jaiswal (24) and Jos Buttler (11) cheaply inside the powerplay as the onus shifted on skipper Sanju Samson to rebuild the innings now alongside Riyan Parag. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat first.