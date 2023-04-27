Rajasthan Royals win toss opt to bat, in must win game against Chennai

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat against in form Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals were at the top table themselves not too long ago, but have lost the last two and are currently third. Still nothing to panic as they are a win away from going level on points with Chennai and Gujarat. Playing at home will be an advantage but they would want the surface to be much better than it was for the previous game here.

It was slow and there was turn, Lucknow were able to defend 154 and if the conditions are similar then Dhoni is a master tactician on such surfaces. After a forgettable season last year where they finished 9th, Chennai Super Kings are back to where they belong - top of the table. And the last two games are more evidence that Dhoni and Co. are back to their best; winning by 7 wickets (SRH) and 47 runs (KKR). The surface that was used for the only game at this venue so far was slow. You can expect the spinners from both sides to have a huge say on the outcome if a similar pitch is dished out.

