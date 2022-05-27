Rajasthan Royals win toss opt to bowl first against Bangalore in Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field in the crucial Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals too would be dreaming of ending their long drought which extends back to the first IPL season when they hoisted the trophy.

RR ended up on the losing side in a hard-fought contest against Gujarat Titans but they have another chance to progress to the summit clash. Jos Buttler would be once again a key figure in the RR camp. Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal