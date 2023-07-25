Ranji Trophy 2016-17 winner Dhruv Raval of Gujarat announces retirement

Ahmedabad, July 25 Indian first-class cricketer Dhruv Raval, who plays for Gujarat, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, the state cricket association said.

"Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Dhruv Raval on a fantastic career. We wish him the best for all his future endeavours and wish to see him being closely associated with the game of Cricket," the Gujarat Cricket Association said in a statement.

The wicket-keeper batter has represented Gujarat Cricket Association XI in the domestic circuit of junior and senior cricket. He was a part of the squad when Gujarat clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy in 2016-17.

Also, he was part of the team when Gujarat CA became champion in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2014-15 along with winning the Men's Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in 2007-08 and Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

--IANS

