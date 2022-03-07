Ranji Trophy: Bengal, Mumbai among seven to qualify for quarterfinals; Delhi miss out

Bengal, Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand became the seven Elite group toppers who sealed their qualification for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Jharkhand is the one team that finished with the least number of points of all the eight elite group toppers and hence, they will have to lock horns against Nagaland (Plate Group topper) in a one-off pre-quarterfinal.

The clash between Jharkhand and Nagaland will begin on March 12.

The Ranji Trophy is being held after a hiatus of two years and the premier domestic competition began on February 17 this year. The tournament is being held in two phases and the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26.

The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days. There are eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group. There were four teams in Elite Groups and six teams made up the Plate Group.

One team from each Elite Group qualified for the quarterfinal stages. The lowest-ranked of the eight qualified teams will play a pre-quarterfinal with the top team from the Plate Group.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor