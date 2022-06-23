Ranji Trophy Final: Yash, Shubham carry MP to 123/1 after Sarfaraz's 134 lifts Mumbai to 374

Bengaluru, June 23 Yash Dubey (44 not out) and Shubham Sharma (41 not out) added 76 runs off 147 balls for the second wicket as they carried Madhya Pradesh to 123/1 in 41 overs, trailing Mumbai by 251 runs at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

After bowling out Mumbai for 374, with Sarfaraz Khan making a stunning 134, his fourth century of the season, Dubey and Himanshu Mantri stitched a stubborn opening stand of 47, keeping the fast bowlers at bay and after settling against them, Dubey welcomed left-arm spinner Shams Mulani with a boundary perfectly dissecting between mid-wicket and mid-on.

Then, it was Mantri's turn to take on Mulani, dancing down the pitch and hitting him for back-to-back sixes, followed by driving him through short cover. Post tea, Mantri was trapped in front of stumps by pacer Tushar Deshpande. Shubham came out and began by striking boundaries thrice against Deshpande and Dhawal Kulkarni.

That set the tone for Sharma as well as Dubey to take boundaries on a regular basis despite Deshpande getting some help with movement off the seam and extra bounce, with Mulani often being taken to the cleaners by the duo. With both batters looking rock-solid and having faced 131 and 65 balls respectively, Madhya Pradesh will be fancying their chances of taking an upper hand over Mumbai on day three.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 374 all out in 127.4 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 134, Yashasvi Jaiswal 78; Gaurav Yadav 4/106, Anubhav Agarwal 3/81) lead Madhya Pradesh 123/1 in 41 overs (Yash Dubey 44 not out, Shubham Sharma 41 not out; Tushar Deshpande 1/31) by 251 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor