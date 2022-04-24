Rashid Khan becomes second overseas spinner to bag 100 wickets in IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Saturday became the second overseas spinner in the history of the Indian Premier League to reach the milestone of 100 wickets.

The Afghanistan spinner reached this incredible feat when he bagged his first wicket of the innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 35 of IPL 2022.

Rashid reached the triple-figure mark after removing KKR's Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer was dismissed after the left-handed batter holed out to the deep off Rashid's bowling and Abhinav Manohar took a sharp catch in the outfield. With this, Rashid became the third-fastest player in the history of the tournament to reach the 100-wickets mark.

When KKR required 50 off the final five, Rashid Khan castled Shivam Mavi to claim his second wicket of the match.

The 23-year-old also became just the 2nd overseas spin bowler after West Indian Sunil Narine to pick 100 wickets and overall 4th overseas bowler. The others are Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo.

Rashid took his 100th league wicket in his 83rd match, equalling Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the record of the fastest spinner to reach the feat (100 wickets) in IPL history. Rashid went past Yuzvendra Chahal (84 matches) and Sunil Narine (86 matches) for the milestone.

Overall, Sri Lanka's former speedster Lasith Malinga holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 wickets (in 70 matches).

Rashid Khan made his IPL debut in 2017 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and is now the vice-captain of the new franchise Gujarat Titans.

( With inputs from ANI )

